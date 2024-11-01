Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Down 7.5% in October

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Kyocera stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.29. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

