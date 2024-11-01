Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Decreases By 8.3%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,513,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.5 days.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $26.04.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets; iron ore concentrate; and seaborne iron ore pellets.

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.