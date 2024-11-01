Short Interest in Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Decreases By 8.3%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 1,513,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 495.5 days.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LIFZF opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $26.04.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
