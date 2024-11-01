iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.67 and last traded at C$23.89. Approximately 562,338 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 434,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.57.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.