Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Update

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Price Performance
JETMF stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 18.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.
Global Crossing Airlines Group Company Profile
