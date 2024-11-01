Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Up 9.2% in October

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 83.0 days.

Shares of LDSVF stock opened at $11,700.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12,643.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12,187.74. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $11,087.27 and a one year high of $13,370.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman’s, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn’s brands. It serves customers through a network of independent distributors, as well as through own shops.

