Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.

Kerry Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $2.21 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.

About Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company owns and operates hotels; and provides logistics and international freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

