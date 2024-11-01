Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.6 days.
Kerry Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KRYPF opened at $2.21 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99.
About Kerry Properties
