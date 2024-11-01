Woodbois (LON:WBI) Trading 41% Higher – Time to Buy?

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 41% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). 10,000,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 36,130,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31 ($0.00).

Woodbois Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

About Woodbois

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry, timber trading, and carbon solutions in Guernsey, Denmark, Mozambique, and the United Kingdom. The company offers sawmill timber and veneer for construction, interior design, and carpentry applications. It is also involved in provision of shared services; and property holding activities.

