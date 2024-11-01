Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Interroll Stock Performance

Shares of IRRHF opened at $2,943.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,964.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,018.46. Interroll has a one year low of $2,943.50 and a one year high of $2,943.50.

About Interroll

Interroll Holding AG provides material handling solutions in Germany, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of the Asia- Pacific. It offers unit handling products comprising rollers and wheels, drives, controls, conveyors, power supplies, sorter, and carton flow related products; pallet handling products, such as modular pallet platform, stacker crane, transfer car, pallet flow, and pallet mover related products; and warehousing related services.

