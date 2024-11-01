Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

