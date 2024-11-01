Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:PESI opened at $13.42 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 189,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth $1,641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

