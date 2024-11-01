Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 9.7 %
NASDAQ:PESI opened at $13.42 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.49.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perma-Fix Environmental Services
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.