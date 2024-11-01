CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.59 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
