CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.59 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

About CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CPSH Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.