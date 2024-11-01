StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on American Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.43 million, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.76. American Software has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.89 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in American Software by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 276,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Other. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, supply, network optimization, order response, supplier management, and scenario planning.

