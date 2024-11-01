StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Down 0.2 %
Key Tronic stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.14.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
