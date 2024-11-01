StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Key Tronic stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.14.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.