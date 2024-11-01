NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE NBY opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.86% and a negative return on equity of 744.33%. Equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.