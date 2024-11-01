AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) made a significant announcement on October 25, 2024, concerning the appointment of Kevin Lowdermilk as an independent director to its Board. This decision was effective immediately and saw Lowdermilk also take on roles within the Company’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Lowdermilk brings a wealth of experience to AgEagle, boasting over 30 years of executive leadership experience. Currently serving as the CEO and CFO of Vaya Space, a company focused on hybrid rocket propulsion and small satellite launches, Lowdermilk has held key positions in various organizations. These include being the CFO of CFO Strategic Partners, as well as serving in executive capacities at ISO Group, Inc. and Exostar, among others.

His vast experience also extends to board positions in private companies and publicly traded entities like VSee Health, Inc. His educational background includes an undergraduate degree in Economics from Western Kentucky University and an MBA from Ball State University.

Lowdermilk’s compensation for his service on the Board and committees aligns with the Company’s established outside director compensation program, stipulating an annual cash retainer of $60,000 prorated for any partial years of service. Importantly, there are no familial relationships between Lowdermilk and other executives or directors within AgEagle, and no transactions necessitating disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

In a press release accompanying the announcement, AgEagle’s CEO, Bill Irby, expressed his gratitude for Lowdermilk joining the Board, citing his strategic leadership abilities and track record in challenging technology sectors. The Company aims to leverage Lowdermilk’s expertise to bolster its global expansion efforts across commercial and government verticals, enhancing long-term shareholder value.

The press release with further details surrounding Lowdermilk’s appointment can be accessed as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K filing. This information, disclosed under Item 7.01, is provided for transparency purposes. Notably, the content in the Exhibit and the Form 8-K as a whole are not considered filed under the Exchange Act, thus avoiding any liabilities inherent in such filings.

For additional information on AgEagle Aerial Systems and its industry solutions, interested parties can visit the Company’s website. Given the forward-looking nature of certain statements, potential investors are advised to review the risk factors outlined in AgEagle’s reports filed with the SEC to make informed decisions.

