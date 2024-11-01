CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) recently released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biopharmaceutical company provided insights into its operational progress and financial performance during the period.

CorMedix reported a significant increase in net revenue for the third quarter, amounting to $11.5 million. This surge was primarily driven by the successful implementation of DefenCath sales, the company’s flagship product, with an initial anchor customer, a mid-sized dialysis operator. The company further expanded its commercial agreements, securing partnerships with additional dialysis operators, providing access to approximately 60% of outpatient dialysis centers in the US. CorMedix is actively working towards initiating DefenCath utilization with these customers in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Additionally, CorMedix noted the pull-through of DefenCath units to inpatient facilities, signaling positive traction in the market. The company continues to focus on building brand advocacy with key opinion leaders to further drive adoption.

Financially, for the third quarter, CorMedix recorded a net loss of $2.8 million, or $0.05 per share, a notable improvement from the $9.7 million loss, or $0.17 per share, reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating expenses for the quarter stood at $14.1 million, with a significant portion allocated to selling and marketing initiatives, driven by the commercial launch of DefenCath.

Looking at the broader financial picture, for the first nine months of 2024, CorMedix reported a net loss of $31.4 million, or $0.54 per share, compared to a $31.6 million loss, or $0.65 per share, in the same period in 2023. This marginal decrease was influenced by higher operating expenses, primarily related to marketing and commercial activities in support of DefenCath.

As of September 30, 2024, CorMedix reported cash and short-term investments totaling $46.0 million, excluding restricted cash, providing the company with a solid financial base. With this financial strength, CorMedix believes it has sufficient resources to fund its operations for at least the next twelve months.

CorMedix remains committed to advancing its pipeline and expanding the usage of DefenCath into new patient populations beyond adult hemodialysis. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Joe Todisco, expressed optimism about the future, particularly in light of the upcoming clinical initiatives aimed at broadening the indications for DefenCath in 2025.

In response to its financial report, CorMedix conducted a conference call on October 30, 2024, to discuss these corporate developments and financial results. Investors and stakeholders were able to engage with the management team to gain further insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

CorMedix Inc. continues to focus on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions. The company’s dedication to advancing innovative solutions in the healthcare sector remains a pivotal focus as it progresses on its growth trajectory.

Please note that the information disclosed in this report contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to refer to CorMedix’s filings with the SEC for a comprehensive understanding of these risks and factors affecting the company’s performance.

For further information, please visit CorMedix’s official website at www.cormedix.com.

