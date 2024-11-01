4Front Ventures Announces CFO Transition in Ongoing Financial Restructuring

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF), a leading vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, recently disclosed a significant change in its executive leadership team. In an official press release dated October 29, 2024, the company confirmed that Peter Kampian, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will be stepping down as part of the Company’s efforts, managed by Canaccord Genuity Corp., to streamline its capital structure and consolidate financial operations to Illinois.

Get alerts:

The decision to conclude Peter Kampian’s role as CFO was stated not to stem from any disagreements with the company’s operations, policies, or practices, but as a strategic move in the ongoing financial realignment. 4Front Ventures expressed its gratitude towards Peter Kampian for his substantial contributions during a critical phase of growth.

As Peter Kampian transitions out of the CFO role, Michael Kronberg, CPA, currently serving as the Controller at the Company’s flagship Matteson Illinois facility, will take over as the Interim CFO. With a strong background in the cannabis industry and having played an integral part in reshaping the firm’s financial strategies as Controller, Michael Kronberg is well-positioned to assume this new responsibility.

Peter Kampian commented on the transition, expressing his privilege in being part of 4Front’s leadership team and his confidence in Michael Kronberg’s capabilities to ensure the company’s continued success. He emphasized that with 4Front’s evolution into a new growth phase, the finance department is suitably positioned to support the business’s long-term goals.

4Front Ventures, founded in 2011, has made a name for itself as a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations in Illinois and Massachusetts, along with facilities in Washington. The Company has established a strong reputation for its quality and cost-effective cultivation and production methodologies. It has successfully introduced over 20 cannabis brands and more than 1,800 products to the market, strategically distributed through its Mission dispensaries and retail outlets in core markets.

As 4Front Ventures continues to create value for its stakeholders, it aims to leverage its extensive industry expertise across the cannabis value chain. For further details, you can visit the company’s website at https://4frontventures.com/.

The company’s original press release regarding the CFO transition can be accessed at the following links:

– PR Newswire: [Link](https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/4front-welcomes-new-leadership-as-cfo-peter-kampian-transitions-out-of-role-302290765.html)

– Newswire: [Link](http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2024/29/c1487.html)

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read 4Front Ventures’s 8K filing here.

About 4Front Ventures

(Get Free Report)

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

Further Reading