FY2024 EPS Estimate for Hims & Hers Health Lifted by Analyst

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s FY2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.43 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE HIMS opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.56 and a beta of 1.06. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after purchasing an additional 136,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,108 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 273,473 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $8,232,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $2,750,209.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,789.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $169,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,447.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 858,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,148,890. 17.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

