Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: QNTO) announced its financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024. The company stated that detailed information about the results can be found in the press release dated October 31, 2024, which has been attached as Exhibit 99.1 to its Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get alerts:

According to the filing, the press release is being furnished to the SEC and should not be considered as “filed” for any purpose unless stated otherwise in the document. This reporting is in compliance with Item 2.02 of the Form 8-K’s requirements regarding Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Additionally, the company noted that there were no applicable financial statements or exhibits accompanying this report, apart from the aforementioned press release. As per Item 9.01, no further financial statements or exhibits were included in the filing.

In conclusion, Quaint Oak Bancorp’s recent 8-K filing provides investors and stakeholders with an overview of the company’s financial performance for the third quarter of 2024. The press release attached to the filing is designed to offer more detailed information about the results.

Investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website to gain a comprehensive understanding of Quaint Oak Bancorp’s financial status as of the reported period.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Quaint Oak Bancorp’s 8K filing here.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

Featured Stories