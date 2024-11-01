Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives $47.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.08.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Corning Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 35.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,096,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,109,000 after purchasing an additional 42,832 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Corning by 2,405.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,664,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,667,000 after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. Corning has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

