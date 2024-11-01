Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $85.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.91.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ ON opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.49. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $59.34 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

