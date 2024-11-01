BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Head to Head Contrast

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BNCCORP and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BNCCORP alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A F.N.B. 0 1 5 0 2.83

F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.72%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 14.18% 7.02% 0.78% F.N.B. 16.29% 8.49% 1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares BNCCORP and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.3% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BNCCORP and F.N.B.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $53.28 million 1.73 $5.70 million $2.04 12.75 F.N.B. $1.56 billion 3.35 $485.00 million $1.24 11.69

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

F.N.B. beats BNCCORP on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BNCCORP

(Get Free Report)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment offers commercial and consumer banking services, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. It also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services. The Wealth Management segment provides personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; and securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities. The Insurance segment comprises commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates community banking branches in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for BNCCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNCCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.