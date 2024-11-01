Financial Analysis: Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) versus Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) and Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Enfusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Sapiens International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of Enfusion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enfusion and Sapiens International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $188.35 million 6.07 $6.03 million $0.04 222.75 Sapiens International $532.61 million 3.86 $62.44 million $1.22 30.23

Volatility & Risk

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Enfusion. Sapiens International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enfusion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Enfusion has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sapiens International has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Enfusion and Sapiens International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 3 2 1 0 1.67 Sapiens International 1 0 2 0 2.33

Enfusion presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. Sapiens International has a consensus price target of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Sapiens International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sapiens International is more favorable than Enfusion.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Sapiens International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion 1.98% 6.17% 4.51% Sapiens International 12.92% 17.60% 11.59%

Summary

Sapiens International beats Enfusion on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers Accounting/General Ledger System, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion Analytics System, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields. It offers IDITSuite, an AI powered, end-to-end insurance software; DigitalSuite, a cloud-native, future-proof digital engagement platform; IDITGo, a pre-configured, data-enriched insurance launch and accelerator platform solutions; consultancy services for property and casualty commercial lines; and Tia Enterprise solution for customer engagement. The company also provides CoreSuite, an end-to-end cloud and digital PAS for individual and group products across life, health, wealth, and pensions; CustomerConnect, a dynamic self-service and persona-based portal to engage with insureds; AgentConnect, a portal for agents and brokers to focus on sales enablement, customer retention, and increasing customer value; and ReinsuranceMaster, a reinsurance automation software that provides insurers full financial control and flexibility over their entire reinsurance process. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

