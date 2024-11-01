Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) vs. All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Financial Analysis

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get All For One Media alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media N/A N/A N/A Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of All For One Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 0.00 $5.00 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 2.17 $124.56 million $2.47 15.92

This table compares All For One Media and Cedar Fair”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for All For One Media and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Cedar Fair 1 1 11 0 2.77

Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $55.46, suggesting a potential upside of 41.05%.

Volatility and Risk

All For One Media has a beta of 7.82, suggesting that its share price is 682% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats All For One Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About All For One Media

(Get Free Report)

All For One Media Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in media content development in New York. The company is involved in creating, launching, and marketing original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces and owns motion pictures, such as Drama Drama. The company primarily offers its services for children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for All For One Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for All For One Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.