Analysts Set Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target at $9.96

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

ALLO opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $534.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 60,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,651 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

