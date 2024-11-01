AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $199.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.00.
ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie stock opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $360.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
