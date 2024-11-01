AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $199.39 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $203.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $360.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie has a one year low of $135.85 and a one year high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

