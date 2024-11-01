Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Asure Software stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $262.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $43,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,165 shares in the company, valued at $244,753.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Gill sold 5,000 shares of Asure Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $43,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,753.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 239,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,210.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Asure Software by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Asure Software by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Asure Software by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Asure Software by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 43,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

