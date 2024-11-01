Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Receives $28.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.50.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 77.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 86.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,172,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,813,000 after purchasing an additional 545,066 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $10,047,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $8,444,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 245.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 306,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

