Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Price

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BAH. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

BAH opened at $181.73 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day moving average is $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 289.4% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 30,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.4% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

