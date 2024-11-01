DA Davidson Increases Earnings Estimates for The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.66 million, a P/E ratio of -107.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

