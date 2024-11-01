Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.60 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,152,310.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 63,500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $4,669,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 531,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,085,312.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

