Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.24.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND opened at $102.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $4,238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,791,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,063,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,806,000 after buying an additional 73,448 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 166.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

