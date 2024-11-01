Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Piper Sandler

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

W stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 3.42.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total transaction of $49,963.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,802 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,054.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 7,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $388,856.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,088.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,471 shares of company stock worth $1,987,002 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,442,000 after acquiring an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 28.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wayfair by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,487,000 after purchasing an additional 432,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 46.2% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 721,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,051,000 after buying an additional 227,908 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

