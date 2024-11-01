Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.47.

Get Equifax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $265.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Equifax has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total value of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total value of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,304 shares of company stock worth $16,889,119. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Equifax by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 97,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 292,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the first quarter valued at $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth about $1,767,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.