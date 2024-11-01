What is Cormark’s Forecast for Spin Master FY2024 Earnings?

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.77. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Securities set a C$46.00 target price on Spin Master and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.14.

Spin Master Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$29.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.63. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$27.52 and a 52-week high of C$36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$563.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$583.31 million. Spin Master had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Douglas Wadleigh sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.70, for a total transaction of C$62,187.19. Also, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.87, for a total transaction of C$787,235.93. Insiders have sold a total of 33,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,920 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

