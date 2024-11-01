Clarus Securities Forecasts Weaker Earnings for K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$65.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.48 million. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.24%.

K92 Mining Trading Down 1.5 %

K92 Mining Company Profile

TSE:KNT opened at C$9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 2.95. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$4.64 and a 1 year high of C$9.91.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

