William Blair Has Positive View of Talkspace FY2024 Earnings

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Talkspace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TALK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TALK opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. Talkspace has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a P/E ratio of -62.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

In other Talkspace news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,741.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,056.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 236,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Talkspace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,339,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

