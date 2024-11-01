Snap Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 101,349 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the typical volume of 86,401 call options.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 97,608 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $906,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,287,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,255,241.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,490,617 shares of company stock worth $13,183,890. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Snap by 49.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,958 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 150.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $164,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $12.16 on Friday. Snap has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

