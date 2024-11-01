Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
Read Our Latest Report on Snap
Snap Trading Down 3.6 %
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,716.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total value of $8,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,490,617 shares of company stock valued at $13,183,890. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Snap
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.