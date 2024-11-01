Macquarie Raises Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $250.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $189.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

RCL opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $83.25 and a 12 month high of $214.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

