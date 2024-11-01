Telsey Advisory Group Predicts Stronger Earnings for adidas

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

ADDYY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas Stock Performance

ADDYY opened at $119.54 on Thursday. adidas has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $134.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 284.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). adidas had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in adidas by 29.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

