Northland Capmk Decreases Earnings Estimates for Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Bel Fuse in a report released on Monday, October 28th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $3.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.72. Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BELFB opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.34. Bel Fuse has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 28,649 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 123,092 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.42%.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.