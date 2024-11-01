What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CECO FY2024 Earnings?

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CECO Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CECO. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CECO Environmental from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

View Our Latest Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $15.65 and a one year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $832.07 million, a PE ratio of 72.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,740. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CECO Environmental by 45.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 27.8% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.