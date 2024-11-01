Roth Capital Has Negative Outlook for EXE FY2024 Earnings

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.35 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.