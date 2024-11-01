Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $90.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silicon Motion Technology traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 286762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIMO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.
The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
