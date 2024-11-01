Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 2.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $200.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $143.33 and last traded at $144.40. 13,225,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 56,654,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.1% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 160.7% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a PE ratio of 211.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

