Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ford Motor traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.34. Approximately 10,752,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 53,492,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

