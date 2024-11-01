Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Price Down 9.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $184.01 and last traded at $184.02. 100,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 222,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.89.

The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total value of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

