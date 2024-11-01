Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sees Large Volume Increase on Strong Earnings

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 232,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 362,821 shares.The stock last traded at $183.12 and had previously closed at $203.16.

The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,668,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 629.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,550,000 after buying an additional 232,503 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Universal Display by 66.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after buying an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at about $34,558,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,500,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 11.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.89.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

