Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.86, but opened at $16.85. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 45,788 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO David W. Moon sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $45,823.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,204.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $116,959.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,137.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $189,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 126,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,489.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,774,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 130.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,770 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter valued at $2,372,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 126,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Featured Articles

